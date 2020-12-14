Marc Guehi, on loan at Swansea City from Chelsea, is a youngster making massive strides at the Welsh club. In these ‘strides’, he’s definitely caught the eye.

He’s been at Swansea the past two seasons and, in his ‘Ornstein on Monday’ column in The Athletic, David Ornstein writes that Guehi has the attention of both Swansea and parent club Chelsea.

Chelsea and Swansea know just how good Guehi is

Ornstein writes that Swansea see the young centre-back as “part of manager Steve Cooper’s plans.” this would indicate that the Welsh side might be entertaining thoughts of approaching the Blues with some manner of offer.

However it is not only the Swans who are keeping tabs – so are Frank Lampard’s Chelsea. Buoyed by his consistent displays and continuing development, Ornstein writes that (referring to colleague Simon Johnson): “Chelsea are seriously considering whether to make the defender the next academy player to become part of the first-team squad.”

The thing is, it’s not just the domestic pairing that have vested interests, there’s interest from elsewhere.

Big interest in Guehi…

Interest, states Ornstein, goes beyond Swansea wanting him and Chelsea thinking of promotion him to the first-team. Chelsea have the upper hand in that he is contracted to the Stamford Bridge club until 2022 with the option of a further year.

However, Ornstein adds that no talks have been held between Guehi and Chelsea over the fabric of a new deal with the Blues. Instead, a growing band of “suitors” from the continent, “including clubs in all of Europe’s top five leagues“, are said to be “watching closely.”

…but immediate future is sorted

As well as him being tied to Frank Lampard’s side until 2022, likely 2023, it is his immediate, near future that is more of a concern. Or it would be.

Ornstein writes that this is secure and that it is a near future that is sorted. He writes that, “Guehi will see out the campaign at Swansea” before he is “earmarked” by Chelsea to make a possible step up in class and contention for the first-team squad.



After that? Well. it’s anyone’s guess.

