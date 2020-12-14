Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Stuart McCall.

The Bantams face a big decision to make on their next boss and have been linked with a few names over the past 24 hours.

Sol Campbell has emerged as the new favourite for the job, as per SkyBet, and rumours of him moving to Valley Parade have spread like wildfire on Twitter.

Twitter: Sol Campbell is the big mover in the next Bradford City manager market, with the former Macclesfield and Southend b… https://t.co/KSFqWWlrCO (@thesackrace)

Campbell, who is 46 years old, is currently available after parting company with Southend United in June and has been weighing up his next move.

He has previously managed Macclesfield Town and kept the Silkmen in League Two a couple of seasons ago against the odds.

Campbell played just under 650 games during his playing career with spells at the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Newcastle United and Notts County.

Here is what Bradford fans have been saying on Twitter about his chances of landing the job-

Sol Campbell is not welcome at #bcafc — James (@jamesthornton32) December 14, 2020

@officialbantams @Ryan5parks Sol Campbell?????? Don’t even think about it City…you’d have a riot on your hands!!!…get Graham Alexander, Danny Cowley or Paul Heckingbottom…managers with a proven track record…not a wannabe…we’re in a dog fight here #bcafc #ctid — Neil Kilner (@NeilKilner) December 14, 2020

why is everyone so against Sol Campbell? Somehow managed to keep Macclesfield up, Southend job was a poison chalice. Wouldn’t be my first choice but think there’s a bit of an over exaggeration #bcafc — Frosty (@Dannyfrost67) December 14, 2020

Please lord do not let it be sol campbell to take over at @officialbantams #bcafc @Ryan5parks that would be the nail in the coffin for me. Hes utter garbage. — Lewis Bowers (@BowersLewis) December 14, 2020

If it's Sol Campbell, I think I'm going to actually have to drown my sorrows. Please please no. #bcafc — Jack Thompson (@jack_thompson11) December 14, 2020

Sol Campbell has taken over two basket case clubs in Macclesfield & Southend – he kept Macc up when they looked doomed, & I'm not sure anyone could've saved Southend, especially losing 7 players in January & signing none. Not my first choice but not the worst choice either #bcafc — Tim Penfold (@Bantamtim) December 14, 2020

Sol Campbell, we might as well just liquidate now #bcafc — Mac 🔴🔶🇭🇰 (@MilligansJr) December 14, 2020

Anybody but Sol Campbell. Literally anybody. I’d rather we bring McCall straight back for spell number 4 or bring back the disgrace that was Gary Bowyer #bcafc — Luke Guest (@LukeGBantam) December 14, 2020

Should Bradford hand Campbell a route back into the dugout?