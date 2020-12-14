Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Stuart McCall. 

The Bantams face a big decision to make on their next boss and have been linked with a few names over the past 24 hours.

Sol Campbell has emerged as the new favourite for the job, as per SkyBet, and rumours of him moving to Valley Parade have spread like wildfire on Twitter.

Campbell, who is 46 years old, is currently available after parting company with Southend United in June and has been weighing up his next move.

He has previously managed Macclesfield Town and kept the Silkmen in League Two a couple of seasons ago against the odds.

Campbell played just under 650 games during his playing career with spells at the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Newcastle United and Notts County.

Here is what Bradford fans have been saying on Twitter about his chances of landing the job-

