Ex-Football League man Dean Parrett has joined Barnet, as announced by their official club website.

The midfielder has signed for the National League side on a short-term basis.

Parrett, who is 29 years old, has spent time recently with Wealdstone but has now switched to the Bees.

He was released by Stevenage at the end of last season and spent the past summer weighing up his options as a free agent.

The ex-England youth international is an experienced player and has racked up just under 250 appearances in his career to date.

Parrett started his career with spells as a youngster at QPR and Tottenham Hotspur and went onto have loan spells in the Football League at Aldershot Town, Plymouth Argyle, Charlton Athletic and Swindon Town.

He left Spurs on a permanent basis in 2013 to join Stevenage for the first time and spent three years with Boro, helping them gain promotion to League One in his first year.

Parrett then left for spells at AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham before returning to Broadhall Way last summer.

However, his last campaign there wasn’t as successful as his first and he found himself released after they were technically relegated to non-league, only to be saved by Macclesfield Town’s demise.

Parrett will now be looking to make an impact at Barnet. They are currently 20th in the league after a poor start to the campaign and are currently in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Peter Beadle.

Good signing for Barnet?