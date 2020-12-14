Speaking to the Crawley Observer, Crawley Town’s director of football Erdem Konyar has said Watford and West Brom target Max Watters is “the most valuable striker in England”.

Since joining Crawley Town in October, striker Max Watters has been in stunning form.

Across all competitions, the 21-year-old hotshot has netted 15 goals in 15 games. Unsurprisingly, his form has caught the attention of teams further up the football ladder.

As covered here on The72, both Watford and West Brom are showing interest in Watters. Now, a senior figure at Crawley has been speaking about Watters’ situation heading into the January transfer window.

“The most valuable striker in England”

Speaking to the Crawley Observer, the Red Devils’ director of football Erdem Konyar has labelled Watters as the most valuable striker in England.

Konyar went on to add that he told a club he is worth £1m earlier this week, insisting he would ask for double if they phoned again. He said:

“On current form, we have an inflating price weekly. I got a call from a club from a higher league last week and they asked how much.

“I said £1mllion. He laughed me off. He’s got a hat-trick since then, if he rings me today I will say £2 million.

“For me, he’s the most valuable striker in England. The fact he is 21 years old and he won’t matter for the squad registration and the salary cap makes him more valuable.

“But, there is strong interest and from abroad as well. He is a fantastic kid and full credit to the gaffer [John Yems] for spotting him.”

Watters’ career so far

The striker linked up with Doncaster Rovers in 2018. Watters played six times for their senior side, spending time on loan with Grantham Town, Gainsborough Trinity and Mickleover Sports.

A move away on the horizon?

With Watters’ stunning form continuing and higher league clubs taking note, it will be interesting to see if he remains with Crawley Town beyond January.

