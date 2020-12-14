Built more like a rugby player than a footballer, Marc Guehi is an imposing figure. He’s also an imposing footballer and has been showing that, these past two seasons, whilst on loan at Swansea from Chelsea.

He’s catching the eye more this season and impressed for the Swans during their 2-0 ‘Battle of Wales’ victory over rivals Cardiff City.

Chelsea and Swansea both aware of how good Guehi is

As reported by Brian Ornstein in his ‘Ornstein on Monday’ column for The Athletic, Guehi’s form for Swansea has caught the attention of not only Swansea but also parent club Chelsea.

Ornstein writes that Swansea see the young centre-back as “part of manager Steve Cooper’s plans.” However it is not only the Swans who are keeping tabs – so are Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

Buoyed by his consistent displays and continuing development, Ornstein writes that (referring to colleague Simon Johnson): “Chelsea are seriously considering whether to make the defender the next academy player to become part of the first-team squad.”

The stats don’t lie – Guehi is that good

20-year-old left centre-back Guehi is definitely one of those players who has benefitted from extended game time out on loan. His time at Swansea has highlighted and developed that potential that Chelsea obviously saw in him. It is potential that is now being played out on the pitch.

The following graphic, courtesy of Smarterscout shows some of his actions and positions taken up whilst playing for Swansea this season.

Looking a little deeper, and using statistics gleaned from WhoScored.com, a little colour can be added to Guehi’s typical play per 90 minutes.

Tackles attempted/made: 2.0/1.8

Interceptions: 2.1

Blocks: 1.4

Clearances: 2.4

Total defensive actions:7.7

Passes attempted/completed/accuracy: 47.9/37.2/77.6%

Long-to-short pass attempt: 7.0/42.9

Long-to-short pass success: 3.0/34.2

Despite his tender years, Guehi has been a solid anchor at the heart of Swansea’s defence. It is a defence that is miserly-tight, having conceded only a league-leading 10 goals. He plays his part with 7.7 defensive actions over the course of a typical game.

The passing from his own half, especially the short passes (blue cubes) indicated in the above graphic show that comfort on the ball is a part of his game.

What next for Guehi

Whilst Chelsea are considering whether to include Guehi as part of next season’s squad, his immediate future is set. That immediate future is, writes Ornstein, going to be this season’s campaign being seen out with the Swans.

After that, Chelsea will take a closer look at him via a summer pre-season campaign. Then they will either include him in the first-team or look to get the youngster a first-team loan somewhere with a Premier League side.

Where would Marc Guehi's football future be best served? Chelsea or elsewhere?