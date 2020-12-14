MK Dons have unearthed yet another talented young player in Matthew Sorinola.

The 19-year-old wing-back is attracting Premier League interest, but his boss Russell Martin wants to keep him at the Stadium MK.

That is according to Toby Lock of the MKCitizen, who spoke to Martin recently about the rumours of a big move for Sorinola.

The latest reports suggest that the Premier League trio Newcastle United, Leeds United and West Ham United have all monitored Sorinola’s progress.

The winter transfer window opens on New Year’s Day and Sorinola’s signature could be in high demand.

MK Dons don’t have to sell

Manager Russell Martin has admitted that, whilst he doesn’t want to sell the athletic wing-back, a substantial bid could see Sorinola depart.

“We don’t want to sell him, and we don’t need to sell him. I want to keep him here and have him improve with us,” Martin told the MKCitizen.

“Every club outside the top four in the Premier League is a selling club because that’s the nature of the business.”

“If we end up getting a valuation for any of our players, and it has to be big for players like Matty, and we get a substantial bid, I have to accept that might be one the chairman has to take.”

Developing quickly

Sorinola featured three times in the EFL Trophy last season after impressing in the development squads.

When Martin took over in the summer, he was keen to add the youngster to the first-team. He’s made 11 League One appearances so far this season, as well as featuring in the cup competitions.

Excellent defensively, he makes 1.5 tackles per game, even with MK Dons having one of the highest possession statistics in the division.

Maurading from a wing-back position, he also draws 3.1 fouls per game as he looks to stretch the game beyond the opposition back-line.

MK Dons seem to be in a strong negotiating position going off Martin’s comments, but Premier League interest could turn the youngster’s head.

Just two weeks remain until the transfer window opens and the Premier League may welcome one of the country’s hottest prospects to its ranks.