In a press conference for Steve Cooper that held mixed emotions, following an excellent away win in the South Wales derby and a heartbreaking passing of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, it was also confirmed that Swansea City youngster Tivonge Rushesha had suffered a serious injury in training.

The Zimbabwean born, who in fact received a call-up for the AFCON qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia but couldn’t come because his passport had expired, could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines as Rushesha suffered an ACL injury in training.

“Unfortunately, young Tivonge has picked up a bad knee injury in training,” Cooper has said, as per the Swans’ official club website. “He’s a young player we like a lot and has been part of our first-team training all season. We’re gutted about that.

“It’s an ACL. Unfortunately, quite common, but still a serious injury. One that players can recover from and I’m sure he will because he’s got such a good attitude to everything he does, he’s a real positive guy. I’m sure he’ll be one of the ones who recover even stronger.”

Although as Cooper rightly says, it is a sadly common injury, but an injury that players can recover from. At just 18-years-old, you have to be careful about handling him moving forward and during his recovery back from such a horrible knee injury.

The youngster who made his senior debut under Cooper in the Carabao Cup last season is set to see a specialist to determine the full extent of the injury, so the return date is yet to be confirmed, but it is a huge setback regardless.

Last seasons U23 player of the year was spoken about in a high manner by his head coach in the press conference, whilst training with the first team consistently is a significant factor underlining Rushesha’s quality and potential.

Although this injury is gutting, to quote Cooper himself, Rushesha is a player and a name you should still have an eye out for and I am confident that he will be back better than ever.