The transfer window is opening again in January which means most clubs who are struggling have a chance to bolster their ranks.

However, January can also be used for clubs in the Championship such as Derby County to go grab players from other countries on pre-contract deals, including Scotland.

The Rams have had success in the past in bringing players down from Scotland with the likes of Craig Bryson going on to be an icon for the club.

Here we take a look at three players Derby should agree pre-contract deals with next month…

Allan Campbell

Campbell is a highly thought of midfielder up in Scotland, he can operate as a holding midfielder or in a midfield two and possesses great composure on the ball.

With his contract coming to an end by the end of the 20/21 season, he may well be targeted by a lot of different clubs vying for his signature.

He could well join Derby and make an impact in the Championship with how comfortable he is on the ball and make a difference.

Leon Balogun

The Rams may well be a little bit light in the defensive section when the season is out as Curtis Davies heads towards a possible retirement with injuries becoming more frequent.

Loanee Matt Clarke will also make his way back to Brighton, leaving Derby very short with options at the back so bringing in the experienced Balogun on a short-term deal may be a smart piece of business, just to steady the ship as they look to build for the future.

Chris Long

Chris Long is a forward who has played both down here in England also now up in Scotland. He knows what it’s like to play in both and what is needed to compete, he also suits what Derby are looking for in a forward.

He is a big, mobile centre-forward and although he has not scored many since moving north of the border, he is definitely somebody who the Rams could look to bring in as a rotation option and being only 25, Long still has his best years ahead of him.