Huddersfield Town are a side that love a good bargain, and may go sniffing around the Scottish transfer market, to sign players on pre-Contract deals for the summer.

Doing the work in the winter for the summer, would be a genius plan from Huddersfield, and would ensure they don’t have too much work to do over the summer months.

Here are three players they should sign on pre-contract deals for next season, in January.

Eamonn Brophy

A player who will undoubtedly feature on a handful of Championship teams shortlist is Eamonn Brophy.

A quick, composed striker Brophy is exactly what the Terriers need, and would surely be their first choice striker if he was to make the switch to West Yorkshire.

And while the Scottish international is yet to hit the heights at Kilmarnock so far this season, he will still have his admirers in January. Huddersfield town need to ensure their at the front of the queue to snap up the striker.

Jake Carroll

A position where Huddersfield lack depth is left back, and while the Terriers have arguably the best left back in the league in Harry Toffolo, their other options in this position are pretty limited.

Carroll is no stranger to Huddersfield, having played for the side between 2013 and 2015. The Irish defender struggled at the Terriers then, only making six appearances in an underwhelming spell with the club, he has since improved substantially as a player. Carroll would certainly be an option for the Terriers to snap up on pre-contact terms.

Declan Gallagher

A teammate of Carroll, and other player for Huddersfield to consider signing is Motherwell’s club captain, Declan Gallagher.

A couple of Huddersfield’s centre backs have uncertain futures with the Terriers, including captain Christopher Schindler, and veteran Richard Stearman. So it’s likely that Huddersfield will be looking for defenders.

A move for Gallagher would be smart business from the Terriers, as Gallagher has proven himself to be one of the best centre backs north of the border.