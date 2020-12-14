Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed talks are underway to extend striker James Collins’ contract.

Since joining Luton Town in the summer of 2017, striker James Collins has become a firm fan favourite.

His goalscoring exploits throughout the divisions have made his a popular figure at Kenilworth Road and a mainstay in the Hatters’ starting 11.

Bang in form

This season has seen Collins net nine goals in 16 games across all competitions so far. in Luton’s 3-0 win over Preston North End, Collins scored all three as Nathan Jones’s side took all three points.

Talks underway

Collins’ current deal with Luton Town expires at the end of this season and now, an update on contract talks has emerged.

Speaking to Luton Today, Hatters boss Jones has confirmed that talks over a new deal are underway. He added that Collins has a place in the future of the club as they look to move things up a level.

“We’re always looking at those things and we’ve had conversations,” Jones said. “So all those things are always ongoing.

“We never leave ourselves open. We never get caught on the hop, that’s underway with all those that need to be spoken to.

“We want to move the club forward in all levels. James is someone we see being here, so that’s something that is underway as we speak.”

His Luton Town career so far

Collins has netted 68 goals and provided 19 assists in 155 games for the Hatters.

He starred in Luton’s double promotion campaigns from League Two and League One and has kept up his performances in the Championship.

Over to you…

Luton Town fans, is Collins a must-keep player or can the club afford to let him go? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Is Collins a must-keep player?