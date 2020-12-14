Watford loanee Glenn Murray could head back to Brighton and Hove Albion this winter, as per a report by The Athletic.

The striker is struggling for game time with Vladimir Ivic’s side and may head back to the Seagulls.

Murray, who is 37 years old, has made just six appearances for the Hornets since his switch in the last transfer window and hasn’t found the net yet.

The Athletic’s report suggests it is ‘likely’ that he will head back to Graham Potter’s side ahead of a potential loan or permanent move somewhere else.

His time at Watford hasn’t worked out as of yet but the hectic run of fixtures over the festive period could give him an opportunity to change his fortunes.

Murray has proven in the past he can score goals in the Championship but is finding opportunities hard to come by with Watford. He is a useful player for them to have in and around their ranks as he has tasted promotion to the Premier League twice so far in his career with Crystal Palace and Brighton.

Murray’s 31 goals in all competitions helped the Eagles go up in 2012/13, whilst he chipped in with 23 goals three years ago when Chris Hughton’s Brighton gained automatic promotion to the big time.

He hasn’t been able to reach the same sort of heights at Vicarage Road and the ex-Carlisle United, Rochdale and AFC Bournemouth man may be heading for the exit door next month.

