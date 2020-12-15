Watford face Brentford at Vicarage Road tonight, but the former will be depleted, as Vladimir Ivic’s side face several injury woes ahead of the clash.

Watford will want to maintain an excellent home record, but still have a lot to fear against an excellent Brentford team, who are renowned for their ruthlessness in front of goal. With just two points separating the teams, it is going to be a highly anticipated fixture.

Tom Dele-Bashiru is still recovering from a horrid knee injury picked up early in the season against Reading, whilst Adam Masina and Isaac Success are eyeing up a return to the team in January, with the Italian back in training already.

Craig Cathcart will miss the rest of the busy Christmas fixture list, as the Northern Irish international is sidelined, following a hamstring injury picked up against Nottingham Forest two weeks ago.

Both Ismaila Sarr and Christian Kabasele have been ever-present this season for Watford, but the pair missed the away win at Birmingham on the weekend, with the club confirming that they missed out due to minor knocks. It is 50/50 on whether they are available to play on tomorrow night.

Andre Gray did make the subs bench on Saturday after the former Brentford man recovered from a hamstring injury, but it is unlikely that Gray will start against his former side.

Finally, two Watford players did miss out on Saturday due to positive COVID-19 tests, but understandably the club refuses to expose the identities of the two players.