Former Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Luke Steele has joined Lincolnshire-based non-league club AFC Stamford.

Steele, now 36, was once on the books at Manchester United.

A product of the Peterborough United youth academy, the goalkeeper would have a prolonged career in British football, representing the likes of West Brom, Coventry City, Barnsley, Bristol City and Millwall.

He spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Millwall in the Championship but would fail to make a league appearance, featuring twice in the League Cup.

Last summer, he and Forest parted ways, with the Englishman having made just two league appearances for them in his two years at the club.

Now though, Steel joins AFC Stamford.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship ace

Forest fans were sad to see Steele go last summer – he was an ever-reliable keeper with bags of experience, and someone they could call on whenever necessary.

He proved a worthy back-up keeper at both Forest and Millwall but with Championship opportunities looking slim, Steele has now opted for a non-league move.

Forest have endured a torrid season and find themselves facing an untimely relegation into League One.

Under new manager Chris Hughton they’re struggling to find form in the Championship and after last weekend’s defeat at home to Brentford, fans are starting to fear the worst.

They currently sit in 21st-place of the table, with the visit of bottom club Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow night – a must-win game for both sides as hey vie for Championship safety.