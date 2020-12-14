National League North side Chorley have confirmed that former Blackburn Rovers and Mansfield Town man Willem Tomlinson has signed a new long-term deal.

National League North side Chorley have been in the spotlight in recent months.

Their big FA Cup upsets against Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United have put them into the Third Round draw. Now, ahead of their clash with Derby County next month, they have received a big boost.

Willem Tomlinson signs “long-term” deal

As confirmed on the club’s official website, midfielder Willem Tomlinson has signed a long-term deal with the club.

Tomlinson only joined the club less than a month ago, linking up with Chorley after his release from Mansfield Town.

Now, it has been confirmed that he has committed his long-term future to the club by putting pen to paper on a new deal.

“A big asset”

Upon the announcement of Tomlinson’s new deal, Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio spoke about the agreement.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he moved to heap praise on the former Blackburn Rovers man, saying:

“We’re delighted to have Tommo signed up long-term. He’s been fantastic since he joined up with us last month and has integrated into the squad really well.

“His performances so far in December have been great and we’ve no doubt he’ll continue to be a big asset for us going into the new year.”

Football League experience

The 22-year-old midfielder featured heavily for Blackburn’s Under-23s side. He also made 10 appearances for their senior side before linking up with Mansfield.

With the Stags, Tomlinson played in 35 games, scoring one goal and laying on two assists.

What next for Tomlinson?

With a long-term deal signed, former Rovers man Tomlinson will be looking to kick on.

He will be nearing full fitness after a stint out of the game and will now turn his attention to helping Chorley to a successful second-half of the season and, just maybe, another FA Cup upset.