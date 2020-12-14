Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael has been dealt a big injury blow, with defender Aapo Halme ruled out for four weeks with a fractured toe, reports Barnsley Chronicle Sports Editor Doug O’Kane.

Ismael revealed the news in his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Championship clash against Preston North End at Oakwell.

It adds to Ismael’s defensive injury concerns, with left-back Ben Williams already ruled out through injury and set to miss the Preston game. Meanwhile, Mike Bahre is also a confirmed absentee.

It has been a stop-start campaign for Halme, who has managed just two full 90-minute appearances for the Tykes this season.

In total, the Finn has made nine appearances across all competitions and this latest toe injury means the defender will not feature again until the New Year.

Ismael will hope Halme’s absence doesn’t affect Barnsley’s recent upturn in form, which has seen them win three of their last four league games.

The Tykes secured the bragging rights in South Yorkshire last time out, as goals from Cauley Woodrow and Dominik Frieser were enough to claim a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The result leaves Barnsley sitting 13th in the table with 25 points from 18 games, six points adrift of Brentford in the play-off places and more importantly, 12 points clear of Derby County in the bottom three.

Ismael will be hoping for a third consecutive win over the Tykes which could propel them into the top half of the table.