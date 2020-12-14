As quoted by Dutch news outlet AD, striker Sydney van Hooijdonk has admitted a January move away from NAC Breda could be “a very good option”.

Last week, reports emerged claiming Dutch youngster Sydney van Hooijdonk is attracting interest from Championship clubs.

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City were all said keen on the striker. Links with Wednesday have since been played down but interest from Forest and Swansea remains.

Now, van Hooijdonk has provided further insight into his situation with NAC Breda.

After a brief substitute appearance at the weekend, the 20-year-old spoke about his future at the club. The striker admitted a move away could be “a very good option”, adding that he does not know where he will be by the end of the transfer window.

“There is certainly a lack of understanding, anyway. Any player who has to go in in the 89th minute will find it difficult to recharge. Everyone knows that I don’t understand all of this.

“It’s very tricky. Away in the winter break? Yes, that is a very good option. I don’t know where I will be in a month. Maybe just here, maybe not.”

van Hooijdonk has been with NAC Breda for his entire career so far. He thoroughly impressed in their youth ranks, scoring 35 goals in 41 games for their Under-19s and seven in 15 for the Under-21s.

His goalscoring exploits have carried over into the senior side as well. This season, van Hooijdonk has scored eight goals and laid on two assists in 13 appearances in the Dutch Keuken Kampioen Divisie.

The Dutch starlet’s situation implies he isn’t exactly happy at NAC Breda at the moment

He has previously stated his ‘love’ for English football, so it will be interesting to see if any of the earlier mentioned Championship sides look to snap him up in January.

