Barnsley are considering a January transfer move for Norwich City’s Carlton Morris.

Morris, 24, is currently on loan at MK Dons in League One. It’s his second-straight loan spell at the club and he’s netted five league goals in 26 appearances.

A product of the Norwich City youth academy, Morris is seemingly unwanted at Carrow Road, and he could become available next month.

Mike McGrath of The Daily Telegraph claims that Barnsley are considering a move for Morris next month, valuing the striker at just £300.

Valerien Ismael is enjoying a good start to life as Barnsley manager.

The Tykes currently sit in 14th-place of the Championship table after their weekend win at Sheffield Wednesday – their third win in four Championship outings.

They’ve scored 21 times in 18 league games this season and Ismael is seemingly keen to bolster his attacking ranks in next month’s transfer window.

Morris is still a relatively unproven player though – he’s spent time on loan at the likes of Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town in the past, but has never come close to the Norwich City first-team.

He’s made just one Championship appearance since turning pro at the club ahead of the 2014/15 season.

Norwich meanwhile are flying-high under Daniel Farke.

They look good an immediate return to the Premier League having claimed another win at the weekend, this time at Blackburn Rovers.

Norwich sit in the top-spot for their trip to fellow promotion contenders Reading in midweek.