Watford face Brentford at Vicarage Road in what is arguably their biggest test of the season. Vladimir Ivic boasts an excellent home record, which he will be determined to extend against the Bees, as Watford intend to make a statement to the rest of the league against a promotion contender.

Defence

Ben Foster will certainly keep his place in goal behind what will be a back four in defence. Full-backs Jeremy Ngakia and Kiko Femenia are unlikely to be dropped or switched positions, although both are naturally right-backs, the latter has proven he is competent at left-back too.

With Craig Cathcart injured due to a hamstring injury, William Troost-Ekong will play alongside Ben Wilmot as they did against Birmingham keeping a clean sheet, with Kabasele returning from a minor knock.

Midfield

Etienne Capoue may come back into the starting line-up, but Will Hughes is likely to miss out again, whilst Tom Dele-Bashiru remains sidelined. I expect Capoue and Tom Cleverley to play in the centre of the park together, although both James Garner and Nathaniel Chalobah are options available for Ivic to choose from.

Ismaila Sarr has a knock but could return for the game against Brentford, whilst arguably player of the season Ken Sema should undoubtedly keep his spot.

Attack

Upon his return to the team, Watford skipper Troy Deeney has shown his quality and kept his place in the team alongside a strike partner. Stipe Perica was a game-changer off of the bench on the weekend, so the former Chelsea man is likely to start alongside Deeney, but Joao Pedro is also an option having being rested in recent games.

Watford predicted line-up (4-4-2): Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Wilmot, Femenia; Sarr, Cleverley, Capoue, Sema; Perica, Deeney.