According to a report from Football Insider, former Manchester City and Wolves defender Ed Francis has agreed a move to Harrogate Town.

After being released by Wolves earlier this year, 21-year-old defender Ed Francis is reportedly set for a move to Harrogate Town.

A switch to the League Two side is said to be agreed, giving Francis the chance to bring his career back to life.

Harrogate Town’s current centre-back options

As it stands, Simon Weaver has the likes of Connor Hall, Jake Lawlor, Kevin Lokko and Will Smith as his options at the heart of defence.

The free transfer signing of Francis will see the Sulphurites add more cover and competition to their ranks.

Francis’ career so far

The young defender has not got much experience of senior football thus far. Francis played three times during a loan stint in the Dutch second-tier with Almere City.

The vast majority of his game time came in the Manchester City and Wolves youth sides.

The centre-back played in 60 games for City’s Under-18s and Under-23s, also notching up 21 appearances for Wolves’ second-string side.

Francis spent a short stint on loan with Swiss side Grasshoppers earlier this year but never featured for their senior side.

Over to you…

Harrogate Town fans, would you be happy with the signing of Francis? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Would you welcome the signing of Francis?