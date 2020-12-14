Queens Park Rangers continue their busy festive schedule on Tuesday night when they welcome Stoke City to the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium.

After previously sitting comfortably in mid-table, the Hoops are now nervously looking over their shoulders with a run of five games without a win leaving them 18th and only five points clear of the bottom three.

Mark Warburton’s men have only won four of their opening 18 Championship fixtures to date and haven’t experienced that winning feeling in the division since a 3-2 success over Rotherham United on 24th November.

Rangers looked like claiming a point until the latter stages of Saturday’s match against Reading, but Michael Olise’s 89th-minute strike took all three points back to Berkshire in a 1-0 win for the Royals.

The Hoops will be hoping for a repeat of last season’s fixture between the two clubs, when the west Londoners claimed a 4-2 win over the Potters back in February.

The two west London meetings prior to that game ended in 0-0 and 2-2 draws, with Stoke’s last victory coming in the form of a 2-0 win in a Premier League encounter back in April 2013.

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are the two long-term absentees for QPR, with neither expected to return until the New Year. Lee Wallace is also ruled out for another two weeks with a calf problem.

Meanwhile, Osman Kakay and Bright Osayi-Samuel will both be assessed ahead of the game. The R’s will especially be hoping that the latter is able to play as he could hold the key to unlock Stoke’s defence.