Watford have been working on a tight budget since relegation to the Premier League, due to a number of their players being on a high wage, restricting the options of new recruits the hierarchy in Hertfordshire can choose from.

Fortunately, there are some cost-efficient options for Gino Pozzo, the Watford chairman whose father owns Udinese. These options reside in pre-contracts, with some quality players in the Scottish Premiership reaching the end of their contract.

Allan Campbell

The 22-year-old has already played over 100 games for Motherwell and has spoken out about his dream to play for the Scottish national dream, which highlights the quality Campbell possesses.

The defensive midfielder would be a perfect replacement for James Garner, who is evidently trying to find his feet at Watford in his first full campaign of senior football, something that certainly isn’t true about Campbell.

Former team-mate Tom Fry has urged the Scotsman Campbell to play in England, so there is no better time for both parties to act quickly and get this deal done.

Eamonn Brophy

The Scottish international, who played with Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann at his current club Kilmarnock, is out of contract in the summer and could be snapped up by The Hornets.

Watford have struggled for goals this season and, at times, striker options too. Although Brophy would not start week in, week out, he is a player that could be developed into a useful option behind a couple of players in the pecking order.

Leon Balogun

With Craig Dawson proving to be a harmful purchase by Watford, who has since been loaned out to West Ham and failed to play for The Hammers, Leon Balogun could come into the set up in Hertfordshire and play a part.

The former Brighton man has not played a huge amount of football over the years, but is used to being a competent backup, whilst also being useful in the dressing room. Possibly shedding some light to the younger centre-halves at the club like Ben Wilmot and Francisco Sierralta.