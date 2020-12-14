Eyebrows were raised last week when non-league side Ebbsfleet United announced the signing of ex-Charlton Athletic man Chris Solly.

The full-back spent the past summer as a free agent and has now found a new home in the National League South.

New challenge…

Solly, who is 29 years old, has linked up with Ebbsfleet in a bid to get some game time under his belt and to try and catch the eye of clubs higher up the football pyramid.

The ex-England Under-17 international has spent his whole career to date at Charlton but left after their relegation back to League One last term.

Solly rose up through the youth ranks with the London club and played 313 games, helping them win promotion to the Championship twice during his time at the club.

Reaction…

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to the news that he is now playing in the sixth tier-

Solly has ended up at ebbsfleet? Is this a case of wage cap not applying so he can earn more or just a very disappointing career move-something feels odd with it all! #cafc — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) December 11, 2020

Chris Solly was superb for Charlton for many years. Glad he's found a club. Best of luck Chris #cafc — Liam (@lhmchale1) December 11, 2020

Good signing for them. Doesn’t sit right with me the way he left. I think with Taylor being such an influence on the team Solly somehow missed out on a lot of the criticism #cafc https://t.co/oNOaiJ4rJU — Lewis Neary (@LewisNeary_) December 11, 2020

Shame Solly didn’t get the farewell he probably deserved from Charlton, the circumstances he left in wasn’t great but he did us proud over the years, mister dependable. Would have played higher but for his knee injuries I believe #cafc #sols — Steve (@thestevecook) December 11, 2020

Good luck Chris. Charlton legend, don’t care what anyone says. — Rheas (@smit112) December 11, 2020

Wow, what a signing, as Charlton fan I half expected him to be playing for Gills or someone — Bill Luker (@Billy_Luker) December 11, 2020

Local. Good boy — Gazogs (@Gazogs) December 11, 2020

Will Solly get back to the EFL?