Eyebrows were raised last week when non-league side Ebbsfleet United announced the signing of ex-Charlton Athletic man Chris Solly. 

The full-back spent the past summer as a free agent and has now found a new home in the National League South.

New challenge…

Solly, who is 29 years old, has linked up with Ebbsfleet in a bid to get some game time under his belt and to try and catch the eye of clubs higher up the football pyramid.

The ex-England Under-17 international has spent his whole career to date at Charlton but left after their relegation back to League One last term.

Solly rose up through the youth ranks with the London club and played 313 games, helping them win promotion to the Championship twice during his time at the club.

Reaction…

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to the news that he is now playing in the sixth tier-

