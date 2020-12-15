QPR will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Stoke City at the Kiyan Price Foundation Stadium on Tuesday.

The Hoops’ winless run was extended to five games following a 1-0 defeat to Reading on Saturday, thanks to Michael Olise’s 89th-minute winner.

The latest result leaves Mark Warburton’s side 19th with 18 points from 18 games, five clear of Derby County in the bottom three.

That gap is becoming too close for comfort, and Warburton will be eager for his side to claim their first victory since a 3-2 win over Rotherham United on 24th November.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nearing EFL move after summer departure

A victory over the Potters could see Rangers move up two places to 17th depending on results elsewhere, and the psychological importance of picking up a much-needed three points cannot be underestimated.

Tuesday’s opponents Stoke have experienced a recent downturn in their form, after losing 2-1 to Cardiff City and drawing 0-0 with Derby County in their last two games, and look like being without star striker Tyrese Campbell for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

The Potters are still well in the hunt for a play-off place though, and currently sit eighth with 29 points – two adrift of sixth-place Brentford.

Here is how QPR may line up on Tuesday.

Formation (4-3-3)

Dieng

Kakay

Dickie

Barbet

Hamalainen

Ball

Cameron

Carroll

Oyasi-Samuel

Dykes

Adomah

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are the two long-term absentees for QPR, with neither expected to return until the New Year. Lee Wallace is also ruled out for another two weeks with a calf problem.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Osman Kakay will both be assessed ahead of the game.