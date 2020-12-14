Hull City would have to fork out some money to land in-demand winger Danny Grant this winter, as per a report by Hull Live.

Bohemians would be due £100,000 in compensation for the youngster.

Grant, who is 20 years old, is a wanted man ahead of the January transfer window and is also on the radar of Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international impressed for Bohemians in their recent 2020 campaign, scoring seven goals in 18 games in all competitions. His form was rewarded by his inclusion in the Irish Premier Division Team of the Season.

Open to move…

He has told the Irish Mirror that he is open to moving across the Irish Sea: “There’s still a possibility that I’d stay at Bohs or in Ireland but it’s leaning towards trying to get away.”

“If I want to get the most out of my career, I have to try and move up the levels. It might mean that I don’t walk into the first-team. It’d be a shift from playing every week and scoring goals to being somebody who’s not expected to start. But that’s the shift I’m willing to make.”

Fits the bill…

Grant fits the bill for Hull in terms of their transfer policy of late, he is young and has the potential to develop in the future.

The Tigers are currently top of League One and have their sights firmly set on an immediate return to the Championship.

However, they will have to see off competition from fellow Football League sides, including Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, if they are to lure him to the KCOM Stadium next month.

Do you want Grant, Hull fans?