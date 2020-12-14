Bolton Wanderers have taken a midfielder on trial, as per a report by The Bolton News.

The Trotters are casting an eye over the mystery man ahead of a potential move.

Here are three potential candidates-

Kieran Lee

The experienced midfielder has been a free agent since leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. He had been on the books with the Championship side for the past eight years and made 216 appearances for the Owls.

Lee, who is 32 years old, is from the North West so a move to Bolton would make sense. He has previously played for Manchester United and Oldham Athletic.

Evatt has made a slight hint: “He is probably a player who wouldn’t have been within our reach but because he has not been fixed up anywhere else, he’s here.”

Tom Adeyemi

He is also available and is another possible option for the Trotters. The Milton Keynes-born man has played in the Championship in the past for Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Rotherham United and Ipswich Town.

Luke Hyam

The 29-year-old was released by fellow League Two side Southend United at the end of the last campaign and will be weighing up his next move.

Hyam started his career at Ipswich Town and rose up through the youth ranks at Portman Road before going on to play 146 times for their first-team.

He left the Tractor Boys two years ago and has been at Southend since then. However, he is now available and is a final contender for Bolton’s secret trailist.

Would you like to sign Kieran Lee, Bolton fans?