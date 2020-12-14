Sunderland have been the subject of an alleged takeover for the best part of two years. After multiple failed bids, a takeover finally seems to be on the horizon.

Chief Executive Jim Rodwell spoke to the Sunderland Echo and addressed the growing speculation on social media.

French businessman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and minority shareholder, Juan Sartori, are expected to buy around 79% of the club between the pair.

22-year-old Louis-Dreyfus was said to have been involved in the process of hiring both Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman and new head coach, Lee Johnson.

A complex deal

Since The Guardian broke the story back in November, the Club has not commented, but the feeling is that there is substance to it.

That is until last weekend, when Sunderland Chief Executive, Jim Rodwell, addressed the local media. He mentioned the “complex” nature of the deal, which could be completed this month.

“We’ve been in contact with the EFL and certain documentation has been lodged with the EFL,” Rodwell admitted.

“It just takes time, it is seriously complex. There are so many moving parts to it.

“There’s a will to get it done but these things are never done until it’s done.”

How will the deal work?

The deal, according to multiple reports, will see current majority shareholder, Stewart Donald, retain 15% of his stake.

Donald is unpopular on Wearside following the Club’s failure to be promoted from League One since buying the Club from Ellis Short back in May 2018.

Charlie Methven, made famous by the Netflix documentary ‘Sunderland ‘Til I Die’, is also expected to retain his 6% share and come back into the fray.

The Oxfordian PR expert took a step back last December to spend time with his family but is now expected to return to the board.

Sartori and Louis-Dreyfus will be the financial backers of the club but are not expected to be hands-on owners.

The appointment of Kristjaan Speakman means that he is responsible for the footballing strategy of the club, whilst Rodwell is expected to stay on as Chief Executive, responsible for the business side of the club.