Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is keen to offload some names next month, one of those being Jordan Jones – he was linked with all of Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers and QPR over the summer.

Jones, 26, is a product of the Middlesbrough academy.

Having made his name up in Scotland with Kilmarnock where he would be rewarded with a move to Ibrox ahead of last season. But since, Jones has made just 10 league appearances for the club.

Having struggled with form and injury throughout his Rangers stint, Jones now looks set for a premature exit.

Ahead of this season, a host of Championship clubs were linked with Jones – as well as Barnsley, Blackburn and QPR, Middlesbrough and Stoke City were also rumoured.

The midfielder remains a respected name north of the border and his Rangers exile is somewhat surprising given the hype around his initial arrival.

But the Championship could be the ideal destination for Jones and next month, he could land a permanent deal in the English second-tier.

Any of the five aforementioned teams could reignite their interest.

He’ll likely be available on the cheap with Gerrard seemingly keen to offload him, so he can in turn bolster his side as they view for the Scottish Premiership title.

It’ll be interesting to see how his month pans out – Jones could be happy to sit on his Rangers contract but likely to the detriment of his manager. The Championship remains a likely destination, so this is one to keep an eye on.