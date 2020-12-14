Bournemouth have today announced new contract agreements for youngsters Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura.

The youngsters are both graduates of the Bournemouth youth academy.

Zemura, 21, is formerly of the Charlton Athletic and QPR academies. He joined Bournemouth’s though in 2018 and is also a Zimbabwe international.

Anthony, also 21, joined Bournemouth’s youth academy in 2016 having spent time at Arsenal previously.

Both have signed extensions to their deals, with Zemura extending his stay until 2022.

It comes after the pair have recently made an impact on Jason Tindall’s first-team – Zemura would make his Championship debut in the 5-0 whitewash of Huddersfield Town last time out, whilst Anthony has made his first two Championship appearances this month.

Bournemouth are looking good for an immediate return to the Premier League.

After their dismal relegation and Eddie Howe’s departure, their Championship return held a lot of uncertainty.

But Tindall has galvanised his side and has them playing the exciting and fast-paced football that the Cherries had become so famed for under Howe.

Their win over Huddersfield took their season’s goals tally to 34 in the Championship, boosting them up to 2nd in the process.

Both Anthony and Zemura will be gunning for more first-team action after making their debuts, and subsequently impressing enough to be handed new deals soon after.

Next up for Bournemouth is the visit of Championship strugglers Wycombe Wanderers – a win could see them leapfrog Norwich City on goal difference into the top-spot.