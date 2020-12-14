Trevor Birch has been appointed as the new EFL chief executive and will take up the post on 1st January, reports Inside World Football.

Birch leaves his post as director of football operations at Tottenham Hotspur after only being appointed in September, and will now succeed David Baldwin in the New Year.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of Spurs, however the opportunity to play a role in the EFL at such a crucial time is one I couldn’t turn down,” said Birch.

The 62-year-old takes one of the most coveted roles at the EFL after holding a number of high-profile executive jobs at Chelsea, Everton, Leeds, Sheffield United and Derby County, and had a spell as Swansea City chairman.

He also helped instigate Roman Abramovich’s takeover of Chelsea in 2003 and aided Portsmouth out of administration.

Birch had a brief career as a professional footballer, starting out as a youth-team player at Liverpool before signing for Shrewsbury Town for £50,000 in 1979 – then a club-record fee.

He subsequently played for Chester as a professional, and then featured for Marine, Runcorn and Northwich Victoria as an amateur player.

“Trevor’s vast experience has impressed me throughout our discussions in regards to the role, and having been a strong candidate in 2019 before withdrawing from the process, I am delighted that he has opted to take up the position,” added EFL chairman Rick Parry.

“I have no doubt that his acumen and experience will prove valuable for the EFL as we look to navigate our way out of the unprecedented set of circumstances presented to us by Covid-19 alongside considering the challenges of future reform to the pyramid as we look to develop long-term sustainability in the EFL.”

One of Birch’s first main tasks in the job will be to oversee the £250million rescue package agreed between the EFL and Premier League in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A total of £50million of grants and monitored grants will be available to League One and League Two clubs, while the Premier League agreed a sum of £15million to cover interest and arrangement fees on a £200million loan taken out by the EFL, which would then be lent on to Championship clubs.