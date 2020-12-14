The son of Burnley manager Sean Dyche, Max, has earned praised after making his debut for Northampton Town on Saturday.

Seventeen-year-old Max Dyche came off the bench for his professional debut in the Cobblers’ 2-1 defeat at Crewe Alexandra in League One.

Ryan Wintle won the match in injury time to make it a disappointing afternoon for Northampton, but it was a highly memorable one for young Dyche, a centre-back like his father.

After coming on to help shore up a team reduced to 10 men by a red card, he put in a commendable defensive performance.

It certainly impressed his manager Keith Curle, who was very impressed with Dyche’s efforts since joining the first team.

“He’s joined the squad on merit,” Curle told the Northampton Chronicle. “I’ve got to say, Max has impressed me in the three training sessions I’ve had with him.

“From the conversations I’ve had with Jon (Brady, Northampton Under-18s coach), Max is head and shoulders above and that’s in different aspects of the game, not just because he’s a bigger lad but he’s motivating the other players around him and he’s been a focal point of the youth team.

“I like that and I like young players taking responsibility because when they step up to the first-team, you hear them and it shows that it’s part of their DNA and it’s in their character.

“His father was obviously a no-nonsense centre-back that accepted challenges however they came and you need that armoury which you gain by being out on the pitch and in and around good professionals that want to help you.”

Dyche follows his father in playing in the claret and white of Northampton, where Sean finished his playing career before embarking on his managerial exploits.

The elder Dyche was a feared and respected defender at lower-league level, most notably for Chesterfield who he captained to the FA Cup semi-finals, but later with Bristol City, Millwall and Watford too.

It was with the Hornets that he began as a manager, before taking over at Burnley and twice leading them to the Premier League.

Son Max came through the junior ranks at the Cobblers as his dad was finding fame at Turf Moor, progressing through from the Under-16s to the first team in less than two years.

Curle also suggested to the Northampton Chronicle that, with Northampton’s current list of injuries, he could even be in line for a full debut as soon as their trip to Oxford United on Tuesday.