AFC Wimbledon fought bravely against the might of promotion-chasing Charlton Athletic at the weekend as they suffered a 5-2 defeat.

And their next fixture isn’t much easier as they travel to the North-East to face Sunderland tonight.

Glyn Hodges can take plenty of positives from his side’s display on Saturday but they were beaten by the better side at The Valley. The Don’s boss will hope for a more assured defensive display.

Wimbledon have no new injury concerns, leaving Hodges with a full pack to pick from for what will undoubtedly be another big test of his side’s credentials.

Joe Piggot continued his impressive goalscoring season as he notched one on Saturday. Their chances at the Stadium of Light will heavily rely on getting the ball to Piggot in dangerous areas as his finishing ability can cause Sunderland major issues.

Similarly, Steve Seddon has been a key player for The Dons on the left-hand side. He provided an assist for Piggot at The Valley and his ability to get up and down the wing is pivotal to the 3-5-2 system currently deployed by Hodges.

A couple of changes are expected to be made, with fixture congestion a major issue for sides all across the EFL.

Will Nightingale may return to the starting eleven after he was subbed on in the weekend defeat. The 25-year-old is a big asset to Wimbledon and has the potential to create a strong partnership with summer signing Ben Heneghan.

Wimbledon predicted lineup: (3-5-2)

Trueman; Nightingale, Heneghan , Csoka; McLoughlin, Woodyard, Hartigan, Rudoni, Seddon; Palmer, Piggot.

