Following last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town, Bournemouth and Jason Tindall will be hoping for a similar scoreline in the game against Wycombe Wanderers.

And, it has to be said, a win by a similar margin would come of no surprise. With the Cherries in such emphatic form, too, Tindall may opt to remain unchanged.

GK: Asmir Begovic – One of the most experienced goalkeepers in England, Asmir Begovic is a key figure at the Vitality Stadium, and will continue to keep his place against Wycombe.

CB: Steve Cook – Also experienced, Steve Cook should once again remain a constant figure in the Cherries’ backline in the forthcoming fixture against newly-promoted Wycombe.

CB: Jack Simpson – Despite making just four appearances this season, Jack Simpson impressed when starting last time out against Huddersfield which could see him start in back to back games.

CB: Lloyd Kelly – Alongside the experience of the likes of Begovic and Cook, Bournemouth have been able to rely on the more youthful Lloyd Kelly to do an admirable job; a job he’ll continue to do against Wycombe.

CDM: Lewis Cook – At just 23, Lewis Cook is already one of the more experienced men in the Bournemouth ranks. His expertise will prove key from midfield against The Chairboys.

RM: Adam Smith – In a similar way to the aforementioned Begovic and Cook, Adam Smith provides that crucial veteran’s experience in Jason Tindall’s side, and should continue to do so against Wycombe.

CM: Junior Stanislas – So far this season, we have seen Junior Stanislas flourish in a contrasting role of central midfield. It is a role he has unexpectedly succeeded in, and one we will likely see him placed once more against Wycombe.

CM: Jefferson Lerma – In truth, Jefferson Lerma possesses the quality to be playing for a Premier League side. Despite this, the midfielder, perhaps crucially, remained at Bournemouth and has become a key figure since.

LM: Philip Billing – Like Stanislas, we have seen Philip Billing in a different position in more recent times- operating on the left of midfield. It is a position he succeeded in last time out, however.

ST: Dominic Solanke – When it comes to current form, not many are better in the Championship than Dominic Solanke right now, and he’ll be looking to add to his goals tally against Wycombe.

ST: David Brooks – Like Solanke, not many are in better form than David Brooks right now, who will undoubtedly continue to fire Bournemouth towards promotion.