Barnet have today parted ways with manager Peter Beadle, a former player of Bristol City and Watford.

The 48-year-old former Newport County and Hereford manager has today been sacked by Barnet, following a run of nine games without a win in the National League.

A forward, Beadle represented all of Gillingham, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Watford, Bristol Rovers, Port Vale, Notts County, Bristol City, Brentford and Barnet in his playing career.

Retiring in 2005, his first managers’ job came with Taunton Town soon after.

Barnet currently sit in 20th-pace of the National League table, having taken nine points from their opening 13 games of the season.

Beadle has only been appointed in the summer and was tasked with bettering their 7th-place finish from the last campaign.

The board claimed they’d hand-picked Beadle from a application pool of over 100.

Today his time at the club came to an untimely end though, following his side’s 6-0 defeat at Chesterfield last night – Beadle oversaw just 16 games in all competitions, winning four of them.

His most prolonged playing spells came in Bristol, with both City and Rovers.

For Rovers, he made over 100 league appearances between 1995 and 1998, and 82 for City between 1999 and 2003.

Scoring a combined total of 53 league goals for both sides of Bristol, Beadle is a name that some fans may recall from yesteryear.

Both clubs are vying for promotion from their respected leagues this year, with Dean Holden’s Bristol City welcoming Millwall tomorrow night.