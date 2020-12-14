Bolton Wanderers are looking at reinforcing their midfield ranks by adding an experienced free agent to their squad, reports The Bolton News.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt remained tight-lipped over the identity of the player in question, but explained the player had made an excellent impression after training with the rest of the squad at Lostock.

Evatt is keen to strengthen in this area with Andy Tutte ruled out with a thigh injury and is eager for reinforcements.

Whoever the player is, he has certainly done well to convince Evatt that he is worthy of a place in the squad, with the Whites boss insisting that free agents would only be signed if they can quickly get up to speed both physically and tactically.

“I always said it would be unless someone really special came along,” he said.

“Now, we have a midfield player at the moment who is available to us and is in training with us today. He will have a look at us, we can look at him.

“He is probably a player who wouldn’t have been within our reach but because he has not been fixed up anywhere else, he’s here.

“I am not going to name names, because I don’t want to lose him to anyone else, but that looks promising moving forwards.”

It’s been a frustrating first half of the season for Bolton, who currently sit 16th in League Two with 22 points from 17 games.

They’ve lost their last two league games, most recently going down 2-1 away at Walsall on Saturday following a 6-3 home defeat to Port Vale.

These two results would be even more frustrating for Evatt, as these follow a run of four consecutive League Two victories over Salford City, Stevenage, Scunthorpe United and Southend United respectively during November.

Next up is a match away at second-place Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, who are unbeaten in their last six league games and only three points adrift of league leaders Newport County.

It is only the second-ever meeting between the two sides, the first came in November 2016 when the Robins came out on top with a 1-0 victory in an EFL Trophy clash.