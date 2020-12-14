Charlton Athletic have suffered a major injury blow, with on-loan Norwich City defender Akin Famewo set to be out for more than two months.

The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan at the Valley from Norwich, but his campaign has now been hampered by two injuries.

Having already spent time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, the Addicks have confirmed that Famewo sustained an ankle injury in training last week.

While surgery won’t be required on the injury, Charlton manager Lee Bowyer told London News Online that he will still be out of action for “around nine weeks”.

Bowyer said of the injury: “I saw it happen, you would never think that he’s even hurt himself.

“He’s cleared the ball and there’s no one near him. He’s just fell off balance and landed on it. You couldn’t believe it.

“Nine weeks they’re saying. The good thing is he doesn’t have to have an operation but he has to be in a boot for three weeks and then six weeks rehab.”

The injury is a significant setback for Famewo, who is at Charlton looking to get a first full season of professional football under his belt.

He was signed by Norwich in January 2019 from Luton Town and made one Premier League appearance last season against Manchester City, following a loan spell with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

He might even have been in line for a January recall by the Canaries, according to the Eastern Daily Press, because of their injury problems at centre-back this season.

It is the latest blow for Charlton, who are already without fellow centre-back Ryan Inniss with a long-term quad injury, while young midfielder Albie Morgan is currently self-isolating after a member of family tested positive for Covid-19.

The Addicks are firmly in the promotion hunt in League One, currently sat fifth in the table having won nine of their 16 matches.

They decisively returned to winning ways at the weekend, overcoming South London neighbours AFC Wimbledon 5-2 at the Valley.