Lee Johnson was named EFL’s ‘Manager of the Week’ following his Sunderland sides 4-0 dismantling of fellow promotion hopefuls, Lincoln City, on Saturday afternoon.

After the miserable tenure of Phil Parkinson ended last week, it was imperative that Sunderland hired a coach with an attacking philosophy. Johnson was seen as a coup for the Club, and his first league win has been met with plenty of praise.

Despite this emphatic victory, Johnson is eager to remind fans that his side is very much a work in progress. He continually talks of ‘protocols’ his players must abide by and, for parts of Saturday’s win, they flouted.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign EFL youngster

The fans will be thrilled that the standards and expectations of the players are that of a team who want to win the league, rather than the tolerance of mediocrity over the last 12 months.

Sunderland take on Wimbledon tomorrow evening and after a miserable two-and-a-half years in League One, some fans are finally excited to watch a game.

Lee Johnson could not have wished for a better result to get the fans on side, but the real challenge is maintaining a high level of performance to get the side back into the promotion race.

See what fans had to say on Johnson’s recognition today:

should this not be head coach of the week? 👀 https://t.co/bFyT9deibd — Chris Hogg (@chris28hogg) December 14, 2020