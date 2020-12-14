Millwall do not want Sky Sports to televise an upcoming Championship home match due to anger with the broadcaster’s coverage of their derby with Queens Park Rangers, according to London News Online.

As per reporter Richard Cawley, the Lions are thought to be “furious” over Sky Sports’ coverage of the match against QPR, when the build-up was dominated by what gestures would be made by the respective players towards Black Lives Matter.

Millwall don't want Sky Sports to cover their match against Watford at the end of this month. The club are still furious about some of the network's coverage last week in the lead up to the QPR match. They've asked the EFL to liaise on the matter. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) December 14, 2020

A few days earlier, their match against Derby County was overshadowed by supporters, on their first outing at The Den since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, booing players as they took the knee before kick-off.

Sky reported ahead of the QPR fixture that the Milwall players would take the knee before the game, despite the club denying this.

In the event, both teams joined together to hold an anti-discrimination banner instead.

According to Cawley, Millwall have now asked the EFL to liaise with Sky about deselecting their home match against Watford on December 29, which is set for live coverage by the broadcaster.

He also reports that “several heated discussions” have taken place between club bosses and Sky, and that while the dispute is ongoing Millwall do not want to allow their cameras into the ground.

While keeping in the news for off-field reasons, Millwall have also been struggling on it, with the overshadowed defeat to Derby and draw with QPR followed by a 3-0 loss at Middlesbrough at the weekend.

Those results extended their winless run to 10 matches, dropping them further down the Championship table to 17th place.