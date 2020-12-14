QPR have been dealt a further injury blow with Lee Wallace set to be ruled out for two more weeks due to a calf injury, reports West London Sport.

The defender picked up the injury in the 2-1 defeat to Bristol City on 1st December amidst a number of injury concerns for Mark Warburton.

The 33-year-old started Rangers’ first seven Championship games of the season, but has endured a stop-start campaign since a knock kept him out of the squad for the games against Barnsley, Cardiff City and Derby County before struggling to regain a place in the team.

“He [Wallace] tweaked a calf. It’s low in the soleus muscle, which is one of the more difficult ones”, he said.

“So we’re probably looking at a couple of weeks, unfortunately.”

Meanwhile, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Osman Kakay are both doubts heading Tuesday night’s clash with Stoke City, after both came off injured in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Reading.

Luke Amos and Charlie Owens remain long-term absentees for Warburton’s side.

These are tough times in west London, as Rangers’ winless run was extended to five games with a 1-0 defeat to Reading on Saturday.

Michael Olise scored an 89th-minute winner for the Royals to leave QPR sitting 19th with 18 points and just five clear of the bottom three.

They are back at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to host play-off chasing Stoke City hoping to propel themselves up the table.

The Potters drew 0-0 away at Derby County on Saturday – a result that leaves them eighth with 29 points and two adrift of Brentford in the play-off places.

Along with the frustrating result there was more bad news for the Potters, when it was revealed yesterday that striker Tyrese Campbell could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.