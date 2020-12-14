Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager.

The Bantams face a big decision on who to pick as the man to lead them forward after sacking Stuart McCall yesterday.

One name they should consider is Paul Heckingbottom.

He did an impressive job at fellow Yorkshire side Barnsley and guided them to promotion to the Championship in 2016, as well as the EFL Trophy in the same season which was the club’s first cup final victory since 1912.

Out of the dugout for over a year…

Heckingbottom, who is 43 years old, is currently managing Sheffield United Under-23’s with his last managerial position at Hibernian coming to an end a year ago.

His Barnsley side finished 14th in the second tier in his full year at that level before Leeds United lured him away from Oakwell.

Leeds…

Heckingbottom’s time at Elland Road didn’t work out and he was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2018. His brief tenure at Leeds may have tarnished his reputation and his most recent stint at Hibs also ended in the sack as well.

Nevertheless, he proved at Barnsley that he can be a top manager in the third tier and should be looked at by Bradford.

Heckingbottom fits the bill at Valley Parade as he is still young, has experience now and would have them organised and set up well.

The Bantams find themselves in the relegation zone of League Two after a dismal start to the season. They need someone to claw them away from danger and Heckingbottom could be that man.

Sad to see McCall go, Bradford fans?