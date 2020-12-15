The Lee Johnson era at Sunderland is well underway with two wins in a week.

The emphatic 4-0 win away at Lincoln City has raised expectations and has caused undoubted excitement across the club’s fanbase.

The Black Cats welcome Wimbledon to the Stadium of Tuesday night and, whilst the home supporters cannot attend, they will be urging their team on from home with additional enthusiasm following the weekend’s antics.

Clearly, Johnson will want to field as close a starting eleven as he did on Saturday, but with the rigours of the EFL fixture congestion, changes are surely needed.

Denver Hume remains out with a hamstring problem and isn’t expected to return until the new year. Callum McFazean will continue to deputise in the marauding full-back’s absence.

Similarly, Luke O’Nien is out until the new year with a dislocated shoulder, leaving Conor McLaughlin to continue at right-back.

Since Johnson’s arrival, Sunderland have switched to a 4-3-3 system, with a midfield trio of Grant Leadbitter, Max Power and Josh Scowen.

This is unlikely to change on Tuesday with the balance and quality of the play at the weekend allowed Sunderland to dominate possession in large swathes of the game.

It is in forward positions where Johnson may opt for a change against AFC Wimbledon tonight.

Charlie Wyke scored twice at the LNER Stadium, but Will Grigg has also impressed the new manager with his performances.

Jack Diamond put in a fantastic performance in the first half, winning a penalty and scoring a perfectly weighted chip, but he was replaced by Chris Maguire at half-time, who also impressed.

Sunderland predicted lineup: (4-3-3)

Burge; McLaughlin, Wright, Flanagan, McFadzean, Leadbitter, Power, Scowen; McGeady, Maguire, Wyke.