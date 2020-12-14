Championship-linked midfielder Sami Khedira has held talks with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, as per a report by Goal.

The Juventus man is set for a move away this winter and could move to England.

Khedira, who is 33 years old, is reportedly a target for third tier trio Watford, AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City, as covered by The72, but now has Premier League interest.

‘We spoke on the phone’…

“We (Ancelotti) spoke on the phone and wrote,” Khedira told German news outlet Bild. “You know my situation.

“I’m open to a new sporting challenge. I have had a difficult time and want to play football again, fighting for three points week after week. That’s what I long for.”

He added: “At the moment I still have so much strength and energy, so I am not dealing with summer 2021, but with December and January. A change is realistic, my full focus is on that.”

Serial winner…

Khedira is a hugely successful player and has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date.

The midfielder has won the World Cup, Champions League, Seire A and La Liga, and could now be tempted by a spell in England to add to his resume.

Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich would no doubt love to bring a player of his quality to their respective squads in the upcoming January transfer window. However, finances could play a part and Khedira may be tempted by a reunion with Ancelotti.

He would be an interesting signing for Everton if they are able to lure him to Goodison Park next month.

Will Khedira move to England?