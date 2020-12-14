Championship-linked midfielder Sami Khedira has held talks with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, as per a report by Goal. 

The Juventus man is set for a move away this winter and could move to England.

Khedira, who is 33 years old, is reportedly a target for third tier trio Watford, AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City, as covered by The72, but now has Premier League interest.

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images Sport

‘We spoke on the phone’…

“We (Ancelotti) spoke on the phone and wrote,” Khedira told German news outlet Bild. “You know my situation.

“I’m open to a new sporting challenge. I have had a difficult time and want to play football again, fighting for three points week after week. That’s what I long for.”

He added: “At the moment I still have so much strength and energy, so I am not dealing with summer 2021, but with December and January. A change is realistic, my full focus is on that.”

Serial winner…

Khedira is a hugely successful player and has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date.

The midfielder has won the World Cup, Champions League, Seire A and La Liga, and could now be tempted by a spell in England to add to his resume.

Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich would no doubt love to bring a player of his quality to their respective squads in the upcoming January transfer window. However, finances could play a part and Khedira may be tempted by a reunion with Ancelotti.

He would be an interesting signing for Everton if they are able to lure him to Goodison Park next month.

