Derby County caretaker manager Wayne Rooney has said that he wants to give more game to winger Jordon Ibe following his debut for the club.

The 25-year-old winger made his bow for the Rams in the final few minutes of their goalless draw at home to Stoke City on Saturday.

It was a first professional appearance in more than a year for the former Liverpool and Bournemouth player, after a delay of several weeks due to illness.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

Interim boss Rooney told Derbyshire Live: “For Jordon, he hasn’t played in a long time.

“I know there’s a lot of fans, or a lot of people, wanting to see a lot more of him, and they will see more of him in time.

“He has gone a long time without playing. He had an illness where he was off for two and a half weeks, so we have had to build him up and manage him right.

“He has trained really well, his fitness is returning and now the next step is getting minutes on the pitch.

“I am pleased for him to get on, it is a good step, Hopefully he can get more minutes, but he is not ready to start a game yet.”

Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers youth player Ibe has had a difficult career since leaving Liverpool at the end of 2015-16, a season in which he made more than 40 appearances for the Anfield club.

He became Bournemouth’s record signing when he made a £15 million move, but struggled to ever quite live up to the hefty price tag on his shoulders.

He didn’t play a single Premier League match in his final year at the Cherries, who released the former England Under-21 international at the end of his contract in the summer.

Derby offered him a lifeline, and a return to the club that he played for on loan during the 2014-15 season.

His second debut for the club was delayed as he built up fitness, struggled with a minor illness, and then watched from the bench against Millwall and Brentford without getting the chance to come on.

The opportunity came at last in the 87th minute of Saturday’s otherwise unremarkable draw with Stoke, a result which leaves Rooney’s Rams inside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference.