Lee Johnson’s first opportunity to stamp his own identity on the Sunderland squad comes next month when the January transfer window opens.

Currently, spending money on transfer fees seems an unlikely scenario, owing to the crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Johnson may find his next crop of stars north of the border. Sunderland will be allowed to talk to Scottish Premiership players with six months left on their contracts at the start of January.

Here we look at three Scottish Premiership players Sunderland could realistically agree pre-contract deals with next month:

Aaron Tshibola

Kilmarnock midfielder Aaron Tshibola is the first player Sunderland should approach in January.

The 25-year old is an energetic, proactive midfielder, who likes to win the ball for his team and move it quickly.

He joined from Desportivo Aves in the summer transfer window after a successful loan spell under Steve Clarke in 2018/19.

He wins the ball back 2.8 times per 90 minutes for his team, which could be helpful for Lee Johnson’s proactive style of play.

He’s played in England before with Aston Villa, Reading and MK Dons and would be a very useful addition to a Sunderland midfield that lacks energy.

Leon Balogun

When Rangers won the signature of Leon Balogun in the summer, it was seen somewhat as a coup for the Club. He had impressed for Wigan Athletic last season and had real interest from other Championship clubs when he left the Latics following relegation.

However, the German defender hasn’t played as much minutes as he would perhaps have liked. His one-year deal expires in June, and Sunderland should make a swoop.

At 32, he doesn’t exactly fit the profile of player that the Club are currently identifying. Yet, he is a proven Championship defender who would bring invaluable experience in whichever league Sunderland are in next season.

Allan Campbell

One player who does fit the profile that Sunderland are looking for is 23-year old Allan Campbell of Motherwell.

The midfielder is a young, yet experienced, player who has plenty of potential to become a very successful player and perhaps reach the Premier League one day.

There will certainly be other clubs looking to take Campbell, therefore, it is paramount that Sunderland make a move quick.

Lee Johnson has a big task in building a team around his own playing style, but Campbell would be a huge statement of intent.