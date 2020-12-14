Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says that on-loan Luton Town full-back Peter Kioso has avoided a shoulder dislocation, but will still miss Tuesday night’s match against Cheltenham Town.

Kioso, who Luton are reported to be interested in recalling in January, suffered an injury during Saturday’s League Two defeat to Walsall, but is not expected to miss too much time out.

Evatt revealed to the Bolton News that there was only some damage to a ligament, which could see him become available again as soon as the weekend.

He also confirmed that midfielder Lloyd Isgrove would be available again having missed the Walsall game with a sickness bug, as he has since tested negative for Covid-19.

However, the Trotters will be without striker Arthur Gnahoua for a number of weeks with a shoulder dislocation, which will be assessed this week by a specialist before a clear timescale can be put on his recovery.

Evatt told the Bolton News: “Lloyd tested negative for Covid-19, so he’s fit and available.

“We have lost Arthur. He dislocated his shoulder on Saturday, so he’s out.

“And we have also lost Peter Kioso who damaged his shoulder first half – but it’s not a dislocation, it’s more of the ligament.

“He should be available for Saturday because we can put some sort of painkilling steroid in there which will settle it down in time for the weekend.”

A limited absence for the 21-year-old Irishman will be a relief for Evatt, whose Bolton side have lost two games running.

They let slip an early lead to lose 2-1 at Walsall on Saturday, which came a week after a 6-3 defeat at home to Port Vale which was both crazy and humiliating in equal measure.

The two defeats have brought a decisive end to what had been a promising revival of Bolton’s fortunes following a difficult start to life in League Two, and they remain in 16th place in the table with a five-point gap to make up to the play-offs positions.