Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton has spoke out on the future of Jorge Grant, amid ongoing rumours of a Championship move for the midfielder.

Grant, 26, has netted seven goals in 16 League One appearances this term.

He’s been an influential part of Lincoln’s so-far bid for Championship promotion but with his contract expiring at the end of the season, Lincoln have since opened up renewal talks.

Earlier in the season, it was reported by TEAMtalk that all of Brentford, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Swansea City were all keeping tabs on him.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live about Grant’s situation, Appleton said:

“If he goes, it would be a massive disappointment, but it wouldn’t be the first time in football I’ve had a big disappointment or had a player go that you want to stay.”

Despite a 4-0 defeat at home to Sunderland last time out, Lincoln sit in the automatic promotion spots of the League One table.

It’s been a monumental rise for Danny Cowley’s former club and Appleton is conitnuing the good work started by the ex-Huddersfield Town boss.

Grant has been a key player for Lincoln but should the Imps not make it into the Championship this season, Grant could well be looking for the exit.

“Regardless of whether he stays or doesn’t at the end of the season, Jorge is professional enough to make sure his attitude from January onwards is spot on and as it should be,” finished Appleton.

Contract talks are now underway with Grant.

It’ll be interesting to see if the 26-year-old commits his future to Lincoln having garnered so much attention, and even more so to see if any potential suitors table a bid next month.