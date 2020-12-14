Millwall manager Gary Rowett has set out what he wants in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Lions are down in 17th in the Championship table, having failed to win any of their last 10 matches.

Rowett is targeting a turnaround of their fortunes in the second half of the season, and has said that January will be a crucial month in strengthening their squad.

He told the South London Press that he wants to bring “two or three good-quality players” to the Den over the winter.

“We know what we want,” the former Birmingham City, Derby County and Stoke City manager said.

“We know what type of player we want and we know the exact positions we want. It’s then a case of can we get them? Simple as that.”

Rowett admitted that finances makes it a difficult task with Millwall trailing the majority of their Championship rivals in resources.

“That will be the challenge,” he said. “That will always be our challenge. But we’ll line up some very good players and hopefully get a few over the line.

“Like most teams I don’t think the expectation is to go out and spend absolute fortunes. I don’t think that is the situation.

“We need two or three good quality players in areas that are going to be really crucial to our season.

Rowett added that the club have historically “always been stronger” in the second half of seasons, and that will certainly need to be the case again this time around.

Despite picking up just four wins they are still eight points clear of the relegation zone, but a league-high total of nine draws – half of their matches – means they are a full 10 points off the play-offs.

The campaign had started so well for Millwall, who were fifth in the table after losing only one of their first eight matches.

But a 3-0 home defeat to Huddersfield Town on Halloween started a horror run that they are yet to end.

They drew five games on the bounce in November and have picked up just one points from four games so far this month, in a home draw with Queens Park Rangers.

In that 10-match winless run they have scored only four goals, making attacking reinforcements the likely top priority in January.