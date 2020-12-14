Speaking to Teesside Live after Middlesbrough’s 3-0 home victory over Millwall at the weekend, manager Neil Warnock has spoken out about who his ‘favourite’ current Boro players are.

Two goals from new signing Duncan Watmore and one from Marcus Tavernier saw Middlesbrough come away with all three points against Gary Rowett’s side on Saturday.

All three goals came in an exhilarating opening 20 minutes.

When asked if Watmore could be offered a new contract, manager Neil Warnock admitted he would and that he might be ‘his second favourite’ at the club.

“He will have other offers; others watching him. But I think if he goes somewhere else it won’t be the same.

“He has a great chance here with a great manager, a great set of lads, and at a great club. Sometimes the grass is not always greener.

“He’s a smashing lad, a manager’s dream. He might even be my second favourite behind Dijksteel now!”

Anfernee Dijksteel took the number one spot when it comes to Warnock’s favourites. The Dutchman has been a revelation under the veteran manager and has become one of the first names on the team sheet at Middlesbrough so far this season.

The natural right-back has featured on the right of a back three alongside Dael Fry and Paddy McNair for the majority of the campaign and a 3-0 away loss to Preston without him highlighted his importance.

Middlesbrough take on Luton Town on Wednesday evening at home where they will be hoping to make up ground on the top six. They are currently four points off the Play Off places.