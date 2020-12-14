QPR boss Mark Warburton has refused to rule out the potential sale of goalkeeper Joe Lumley to Doncaster Rovers next season.

Lumley, 25, is currently on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

He’s now made five League One appearances for Darren Moore’s side after seeing his emergency loan spells being extended.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton spoke of the possibility of Lumley’s permanent move to Doncaster, saying:

“We’ll look at what’s best. It’ll be discussed between Les, the player and the agent – Joe’s a good goalkeeper, simple as that.

“Joe’s doing well and had a very solid performance at the weekend. I’m pleased for Joe and think a lot of him.”

Lumley had fallen out-of-favour at QPR.

His best QPR showing to date came in the 2018/19 season where he made 42 Championship appearances, before last season sharing the role with Liam Kelly.

Warburton chopped and changed between the two as both proved unreliable, before settling on Lumley going into this season.

After two Championship appearances though, Warburton decided it was time for another change, with ex-Doncaster loanee Dieng coming in and making that spot his own.

Lumley’s future at QPR now looks to be in doubt with Dieng’s emergence as the club’s new no.1, and Doncaster could well be keen on making the deal happen.

Warburton has been coming under mounting pressure in the past few weeks.

His side lost 1-0 at home to Reading last weekend to mark a fourth defeat in five – they sit in 19th-place of the Championship table for the visit of Stoke City tomorrow night.