Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge could be a potential target of Stoke City’s next month.

Having lost main striker Tyrese Campbell through a knee injury for the remainder of the season, Potters boss Michael O’Neill will be looking for a striker next month.

One report has suggested that Stoke could target a loan move for Surridge, who’s scored four goals for the Cherries this season.

Three of those have come in the league and they’ve all come in his last four outings.

Having spent time on loan at Swansea City at the start of last season, Surridge has since returned to Bournemouth and following their relegation into the Championship, has become a useful player to them.

He’s playing in a very attacking side as well – Bournemouth are the league’s leading scorers with 34 goals so far this season, through the likes of Dominic Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma.

Surridge though is proving a worthy back-up.

Having barely started a game under Tindall this season though, a loan move elsewhere in the Championship might be an attractive option for Surridge.

He’s shown at Swansea and now Bournemouth that he has the ability to be prolific at this level and he won’t want to be spending much more of his time on the bench.

Stoke could be the perfect place for Surridge in the second-half of this season.

It remains to be seen whether Bournemouth would sanction the deal – Tindall has been keen to rotate his squad this season, and so might not see Surridge’s exit as a likelihood.