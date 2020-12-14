QPR are being linked with two strikers ahead of next month’s transfer window – Thomas Eisfeld of VfL Bochum, and Lassine Sinayoko of Auxerre.

Mark Warburton’s side have endured a dismal start to the season.

Hopes were high for the West Londoners after they scraped a 13th-place finish in last season’s Championship, bagging £20million for Ebere Eze in the process as well.

Money was spent but now, 18 games into the season, fans are starting to question whether that money was spent well.

Lyndon Dykes came in from Livingston and has since had mixed reviews – he’s scored five Championship goals for QPR, four from the spot.

Now, it looks as though QPR could hand deals to two new strikers in Eisfeld and Sinayoko.

Eisfeld, 27, is formerly of Arsenal and Fulham.

He made a handful of first-team appearances for Fulham in the 2014/15 season but would go on to spend the next seven seasons in Germany with Bochum.

Eisfeld is out-of-contract in the summer, with Standard Liege considered the pre-contract deal as well.

Another name linked though is Sinayoko.

Stoke City are also in the running for the running for the 21-year-old who’s been exiled by Auxerre this season – he’s yet to feature for the club this season.

A relatively unknown quantity but an exciting potential gamble nonetheless.

QPR have to do something next month to ensure their Championship safety – defeat at home to Reading last time out sees them drop down to 19th, having lost four of their last five in the league.